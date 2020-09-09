Safe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,302.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $61,302.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003184 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

