Safe Reaches Market Cap of $6.94 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003237 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $66,170.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003259 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.