Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0029

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $864.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000817 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048851 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.