salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,201,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57.

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $13.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.27. 15,063,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,626. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

