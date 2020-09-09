Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 166,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

