School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 38,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 99,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55.

About School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

