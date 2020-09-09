Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Semtech were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Semtech by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $2,056,307. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.