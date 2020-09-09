Semux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $132,210.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $396,441.12 and $132,210.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.