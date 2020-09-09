Sentinel Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $31,960.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

