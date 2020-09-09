Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 19,040 Shares

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,454 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,281.06.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,634 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,771.26.

On Monday, August 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,866 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,799.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 53,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,324.04.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 167,238 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,891.28.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 715,389 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 53,074 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $76,957.30.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 73,266 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $113,562.30.

NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 149,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Servicesource International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SREV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Servicesource International by 699.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Servicesource International by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Servicesource International by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

