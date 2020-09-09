SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a total market cap of $467,475.69 and $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,022.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.03328806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.02191194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00467273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00823540 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00579923 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012898 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

