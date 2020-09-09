Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Shine Corporate Company Profile
