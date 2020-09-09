ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Cap of $18,619.86

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $18,619.86 and approximately $176.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00115619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00228773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01672954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00167787 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

