Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 7.1%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 2,274,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,904,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

