Slack (NYSE:WORK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $870-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.91 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.95.
NYSE WORK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,270,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
About Slack
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
