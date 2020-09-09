Slack (NYSE:WORK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $222-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.23 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 38,270,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,224,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Get Slack alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,839,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,331,170. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.