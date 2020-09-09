SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Down 3.3%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $518.00 and last traded at $530.00. 1,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.55.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

