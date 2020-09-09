SnowGem Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $119,840.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,177,900 coins and its circulating supply is 28,100,808 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

