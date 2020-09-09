SolarCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,102.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,073,497 coins and its circulating supply is 60,772,015 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

