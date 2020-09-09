Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0960 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $55,139.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000899 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00034493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006533 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022971 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.01562359 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022493 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.