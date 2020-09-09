Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $14,607.65 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

