Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $15,229.22 and approximately $3,456.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00469725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004245 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

