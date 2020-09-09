Steem Dollars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,735.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $24,735.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00009302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.02198483 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00788554 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009960 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,019,253 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

