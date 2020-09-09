SteepCoin (STEEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $18,212.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000535 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

