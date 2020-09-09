STPT (STPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

