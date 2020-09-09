Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

