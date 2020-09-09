Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Cap Hits $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Coinone and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00116954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.01683098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00167811 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, DragonEX, Coinone, Gate.io, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

