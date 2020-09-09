Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00120941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00234845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01672665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

