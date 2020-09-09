StrongHands Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $438,275.54 and approximately $49.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,067,619,192 coins and its circulating supply is 16,654,424,838 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, STEX, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

