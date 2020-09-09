StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $411,179.22 and approximately $245.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,069,201,391 coins and its circulating supply is 16,656,007,037 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, STEX, Coindeal and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

