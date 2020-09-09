Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 26,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

