Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CEO Acquires $1,005,840.00 in Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

