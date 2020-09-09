Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Acquires 109,605 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 109.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,605 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises 1.7% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Everbridge by 51.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 224,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $843,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,017.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,439 shares of company stock worth $10,749,046. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. 577,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

