Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 830,646 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 830,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,167,000. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,885. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.