Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Has $37.97 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 2.3% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.

NYSE SHOP traded up $31.91 on Wednesday, reaching $949.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,278. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,551.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,016.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.25. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.