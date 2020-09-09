Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,192 shares during the period. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 4.2% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Crowdstrike worth $70,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

CRWD stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,851. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,780,025 shares of company stock valued at $915,007,188 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.