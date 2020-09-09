Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton accounts for 1.5% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Peloton worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peloton by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,498,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $92.50.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

