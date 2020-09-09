Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $13.99. 14,979,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 6,696,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 171.2% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,509,000 after buying an additional 557,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

