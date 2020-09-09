Super Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00345257 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008674 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

