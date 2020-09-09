Swarm Price Tops $0.0378 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $35,660.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00117841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00234155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.01686348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00169148 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

