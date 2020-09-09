Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

