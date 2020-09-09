Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,040. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.