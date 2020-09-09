TaaS Market Capitalization Achieves $7.30 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00008935 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $1,237.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.40 or 0.05002577 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00052200 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.