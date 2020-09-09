Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

