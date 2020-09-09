Tael Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges including $6.32, $18.11, $119.16 and $10.00. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.83 or 0.05011896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052326 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $24.72, $7.20, $10.00, $45.75, $5.22, $13.96, $34.91, $62.56, $6.32, $18.11 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

