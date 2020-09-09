Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 103,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
