Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 103,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

