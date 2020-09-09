Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.37 ($3.96) and last traded at €3.31 ($3.89). 253,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.30 ($3.88).

TC1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.88. The company has a market cap of $421.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.23.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.