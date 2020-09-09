Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.19.
Templeton Global Growth Fund Company Profile
