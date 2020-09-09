Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Up 0.7%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.60 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 201,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,231% from the average session volume of 15,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.75.

In related news, insider Carol Bell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,656.21).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

