The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Buys 40,500 Shares of Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 40,500 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$51,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,375,505.95.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supremex alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 24,200 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$31,218.00.

On Friday, August 28th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 99,600 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00.

On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.

Supremex stock remained flat at $C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,692. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. Supremex Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.