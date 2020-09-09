The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Buys 40,500 Shares of Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 40,500 shares of Supremex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$51,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,807,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,375,505.95.
The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 24,200 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$31,218.00.
- On Friday, August 28th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 99,600 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$129,480.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$162,110.00.
Supremex stock remained flat at $C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,692. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. Supremex Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.63.
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.